First flight for Sonaca 200

Sonaca Aircraft has completed the first flight of the Sonaca 200 two-seater. It’s the start of a four-month flight test programme to achieve type certification for the aircraft with the European aviation authority, EASA.

The Sonaca 200 is based on a Sling 2 kitplane but has been extensively modified internally to meet EASA certification standards.

The aircraft which flew yesterday, FTA2, was the second one built to the revised design by Sonaca at its base in Gosselies, Belgium. The first aircraft, FTA1, is being used for ground tests only.

