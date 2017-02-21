Sonaca 200 ready to start EASA certification tests

Sonaca Aircraft is to start flight tests of its new Sonaca 200 two-seater in April. Two aircraft have been built, one for ground tests which have already started, and the other for flying.

The Sonaca 200 is based on the South African Sling 2 kitplane but has been heavily modified to meet EASA type certification standards.

“We [have] tested the strength of the seats, seat belts (harnesses) and also the engine cradle and front leg by simulating rough or crosswind landings,” said Vincent Jaumotte, Flight Test Engineer for Sonaca Aircraft. “At the end of February, IABG, a centre for aeronautical testing in Germany and a specialist stress tester will conduct the wing stress tests.”

Sonaca Aircrafts says the aircraft has been 80% modified from the Sling 2 though the shape of the aircraft, wing profile and choice of materials are the same.

“We have significantly altered the structural resistance in order to obtain a 750kg maximum take-off mass with a 4.4G load factor, which is a 25% increase compared to the initial aircraft,” said Carl Mengdehl, Sonaca Aircraft Engineering & Certification Manager.

“The main spars of the wing, the connection to the fuselage and the central spar have been redesigned and some aluminum alloys have been modified in order to take account of the aerodynamic loads, material fatigue as well as corrosion-related aspects.

“The changes also focus on strengthening the canopy arches, the landing gear, the vertical and horizontal empennage, including its connection to the fuselage, the propeller, the braking system as well as the instrumentation and fuel system.”

Pierre Van Wetter, Sonaca Aircraft Pilot and Chief Commercial Officer, said, “By integrating all these changes, Sonaca Aircraft wishes to offer flight schools and flying clubs a modern and certified aircraft which is suitable for professional and intensive use.”

Production of the Sonaca 200 is scheduled to begin in June 2017, according to the Belgian company.

Sonaca 200

Fast Facts

Engine: Rotax 914F, producing 115hp

Number of seats: 2

Wing span: 9.15m

Length: 7m

Empty weight: 430kg

Maximum take-off weight: 750kg

Fuel capacity: 140 L (2 x 70 l)

Max cruise speed: 115 knots

Rate of Climb: 750 feet per minute

Base price: €175,000

