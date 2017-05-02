Zenair’s kitplane workshop comes to Europe

Zenair is expand its kit-building workshops to Europe. The first will be on 29-30 June at Nancy, France, hosted by Zenair agent Barge Aviation.

The event follows the success of hands-on workshops offered monthly at the Zenith Aircraft kit factory in the USA.

Zenith Aircraft’s Sebastien Heintz and Zenair VP Matt Heintz will lead the workshop, following the same format they’ve used in North America over the past 25 years.

The two-day workshop is for anyone interested in building their own kit aicraft, said Zenair. Participants will assemble kit parts under the direction and guidance of factory professionals and graduate from the workshop with a complete rudder tail section for their own aircraft, one of Zenith Aircraft Company’s popular kit aircraft designs.

“Participants are typically surprised to learn how quick and easy our modern kits are to assemble,” said Sebastien Heintz. “While participants learn a lot and develop new skills, they also share camaraderie and make new friends from all over the continent.”

Fly-in and Open Hangar Day, 1 July 1

The day following the workshop, Barge Aviation will host a Zenith/Zenair fly-in and Open Hangar Day at its new facilities at the Nancy Airport (LFSN. Zenith Aircraft will introduce its updated kit for the two-seat Zenith CH 750 and CH 650 designs. The factory has made a major investment in CNC final-hole-size, match-drilled technology to make assembling a kitplane easier.

Yvan Barge, president of Barge Aviation, said, “We invite all Zenair builders, owners, pilot and enthusiasts to our European fly-in, and we pleased that bilingual brothers Matt and Sebastien will be joining us for our event at our home facility at Nancy-Essey airport. Join us for talk, insights, food, and fun.”

Contact Zenith Aircraft or Barge Aviation for more information.