WWI replicas to fly in French Vimy memorial

By Dave Calderwood |
Vimy Flight 2017

Seven replica WWI aircraft have arrived in France for a formation flypast at the Vimy Ridge Centennial event in April.

The aircraft were transported from the Canadian Museum of Flight aboard a Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Globemaster III. The two Sopwith Pups, four Nieuport 11s, and one Royal Aircraft Factory SE5 will be flown by a volunteer team of ex-military pilots in what’s become known as the ‘Vimy Flight’.

The Sopwith Pup replicas, built by Canadian Museum of Flight volunteers along with air cadets, will be used for static displays because of recent engine swaps. The Nieuport 11 and the SE5 replicas will be used for various flybys in France in the days up to and including the main ceremony on 9 April.

In addition, an RCAF pilot will fly one of the replica Nieuport 11s in the historic flypast during the main ceremony. Captain Brent Handy from 15 Wing Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, is a former Snowbirds pilot and former CF-188 Hornet pilot who, outside his military duties, also flies a Pitts Special aerobatic biplane on the North American airshow circuit.

Vimy Flight
Allan Snowie, team leader of the Vimy Flight.

“I’m anxious about the weather,” said Allan Snowie, a former Royal Canadian navy pilot and team lead for Vimy Flight. “I’m excited about the flying.” Snow fell during the 1917 battle for Vimy Ridge so the team is hoping for more spring-like weather.

World leaders including Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau and French President Francois Hollande will be attending the main event. Canadian forces played a vital role in the battle.

The photos below are from the RCAF and Vimy Flight, and show the WWI replicas being loaded and being prepared on arrival in France:

Vimy Flight

Vimy Flight 2017
Captain Brent Handy, an RCAF pilot from 15 Wing Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, will fly one of the Nieuport XIs (as seen here) in the historic flypast during the main ceremony at Vimy Ridge next month. PHOTO: Major Dave Wood
Vimy Flight 2017
One of the Vimy Flight Association’s Nieuport XI aircraft. PHOTO: Major Holly-Anne Brown
Vimy Flight
A Nieuport XI is readied for loading onto the CC-177 Globemaster III. PHOTO: Major Holly-Anne Brown
Vimy Flight
A Nieuport XI rests inside the CC-177 Globemaster III from 429 Transport Squadron, located at 8 Wing Trenton, Ontario, as crew speak with reporters. PHOTO: Major Holly-Anne Brown
Vimy Flight
A small wheeled rack is placed under the wheels of the replica bi-planes – in this case a Nieuport XI – to allow them to be carefully rolled sideways into the cargo area of the CC-177 Globemaster III. PHOTO: Master Seaman Roxanne Wood
Vimy Flight
The replica SE5 was the last aircraft to be loaded onto the CC-177 Globemaster III. PHOTO: Major Holly-Anne Brown
Vimy Flight
It’s like a jigsaw puzzle! The Vimy Flight Association’s aircraft are safely stowed in the CC-177 Globemaster III. PHOTO: Major Holly-Anne Brown

 