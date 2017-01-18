Worldwide ADS-B system launches into space

A space-based worldwide ADS-B system made a successful start when the first ten satellites were launched and deployed last week.

Aireon’s network, part of the Iridium NEXT satellite constellation, is expected to transform air traffic management, providing real-time air traffic surveillance and flight tracking across 100 percent of the planet. At the moment, more than 70 percent of the earth, including oceanic and remote airspace, has no existing air traffic surveillance.

“Today is a landmark moment in history for global air traffic surveillance, air traffic safety and the aviation industry as a whole,” said Don Thoma, CEO of Aireon.

“This successful first launch brings us one step closer to changing the way the world flies by enabling the ability to track aircraft anywhere on the planet. Once our global ADS-B surveillance service is fully deployed, every ADS-B equipped aircraft can have its precise location accounted for 24/7.”

Iridium has partnered with SpaceX for a series of seven launches over the course of 18 months from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, for a total of 81 satellites.

Aireon’s ADS-B receivers will provide air traffic surveillance data to partners NAV CANADA, NATS, ENAV, the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA), as well as the FAA. If all goes to plan, it will operational in 2018.

“Many congratulations to both Aireon and Iridium on the success of their first launch,” said Juliet Kennedy, operations director for NATS. “We look forward to further successes with the remainder of the launch programme and what this will mean for operations over the North Atlantic, the world’s busiest area of oceanic airspace.”

Aireon