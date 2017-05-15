World’s first human jump from a drone

Could this signal the end for the parachute drop aeroplane? A Latvian company, Aerones, has performed the world’s first human flight and parachute jump with a drone.

A 28-propeller drone built by Aerones lifted a skydiver Ingus Augstkalns to a height of 330 metres (just over 1,000ft). Then he let go of the drone and landed with the parachute.

The jump was made in a rural area of Latvia, in cooperation with the state radio and television centre whose 120m high communications tower was used as a take-off platform for the jumper to reduce the risk.

Watch a video of the flight and jump here: