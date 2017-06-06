Wellesbourne update: council confirms safeguarding

Wellesbourne Airfield’s future received another boost yesterday when Stratford-on-Avon District Countil re-affirmed its commitment to safeguarding the site.

The airfield was threatened with closure last year when developers announced proposals to build 1,500 houses on the site. However, the council removed ‘permitted development rights’ which meant the landowners were unable to demolish existing buildings.

That decision has now been confirmed after considering an objection from law firm the Smith Partnership, which represents the landowner and property developers.

Councillor Chris Saint, leader of the Council said, “The airfield is an important employment and recreation site within the District. The council’s adopted Core Strategy is very much in support of this and the unanimous decision today by The Cabinet greatly endorses this.

“The district council took this original course of action to safeguard the future of this important asset given the eviction notices that had been served on current tenants of the site and the application submitted to the Council’s Building Control service to demolish a number of buildings on the site.”

