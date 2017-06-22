Tailwheel training scholarship available from VAC

The Vintage Aircraft Club (VAC) has opened the application window for this year’s ‘Liz Inwood Taildragger Scholarship’.

It’s the second year for the award which is for young pilots who wish to convert from typical flying club nosewheel aircraft to older tailwheel types.

The scholarship is named in memory of the late Tiger Moth pilot and flying instructor, Liz Inwood. It will offer five hours flying to a PPL, NPPL or LAPL licence holder under the age of 35, to assist them in learning classic ‘taildragger’ handling, which now forms part of the now-required differences training.

As well as tuning up handling skills for older heritage aircraft, it will also the pilot to fly a wider range of aircraft, often much cheaper to buy than ‘regular’ certified aircraft..

The award is funded by donations from the Vintage Aircraft Club, Light Aircraft Association and the Inwood estate. It will cover the use of a suitable flying school aircraft and instructor, selected to suit the recipient’s location.

An application form can be downloaded from the VAC website.