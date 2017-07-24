Super Legend XP takes Cub story further

The humble Piper Cub keeps getting better and better thanks to kitplane makers such as American Legend. At this week’s EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, the Super Legend XP is being launched.

The Super Legend XP (eXtra Performance) is available as an E-LSA (Experimental Light Sport Aircraft) or EAB (Experimental Amateur-Built). Modifications to Legend’s Cub kitplanbe include square wing tips, extended flaps and ailerons, 40-gallons-usable fuel tanks, and more.

American Legend says the aircraft has “stunning slow speed characteristics, higher top speed, and greater control authority”.

The Super Legend XP also has changed landing gear which puts the wheels three inches forward and adds three inches in height. The results are increased angle of attack for better takeoff performance and improved braking with heavier engines. The undercarriage can be equipped with a range of tundra tyre sizes. Further mods include extended rear windows and a skylight and an extended baggage area.

The ‘ordinary’ Super Legend comes with a 115-hp Lycoming O-233 engine but the XP version has a Titan engine with “even more power’. The Titan engine range is now part of Continental Motors.

American Legend