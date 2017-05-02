Wheeled hang-gliders and paramotors allowed

The CAA has issued an exemption to allow foot-launched self-propelled paragliders (more commonly known as paramotors) or self-propelled hang-gliders to be fitted with devices to support weight during take-off (eg wheels), with no change to the regulations.

Previously such aircraft could only be ‘foot-launched’, since the addition of wheels to a paramotor chassis would re-classify the aircraft as a microlight aeroplane needing a pilot’s licence to fly.

To meet the conditions of the exemption, the aircraft must have an unladen mass (including full fuel), of no more than 70kg. An additional 5kg is permitted if the aircraft is equipped with an emergency parachute.

To limit the performance of the aircraft, the chassis and wing combination must have a stall speed or minimum steady flight speed in the landing configuration of no more than 20kt. This is to ensure that the overall performance and kinetic energy of the aircraft is kept similar to existing foot-launched aircraft.

The exemption is also limited to single occupancy. It will be issued for a 12 month period and the impacts carefully monitored in co-operation with the GA community, said the CAA.

The full text of the exemption can be found in ORS4 No. 1224.