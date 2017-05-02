Scilly Isles special offer for FLYER readers

The Star Castle Hotel on the Isles of Scilly is encouraging private flyers to visit the islands with an exclusive offer for readers of FLYER magazine.

Throughout 2017, the hotel is offering free landing fees at St Mary’s Airport and 10% off all stays, meaning that nightly rates will be available from just £146 per room.

Located just a 15-minute flight from Lands’ End airport, the Isles of Scilly Isles is a collection of small islands off the Cornish coast. On the short flight from the mainland, it would be easy to mistake this archipelago for somewhere in the Caribbean or Mediterranean, surrounded by azure blue water and fringed by sandy beaches.

St Mary’s, the largest of the islands, covers only 2.5 square miles but is home to many scenic costal walks, charming pubs, a golf course, restaurants, museums and shops, as well as a being the first port of call for exploring any of the neighbouring islands by boat.

Originally built in the 16th century on St Mary’s to defend England’s most southerly point, the Star Castle Hotel is now a family-run, four star hotel with two award winning-restaurants and a vineyard.

The history of this eight-pointed star shaped castle is still very much evident throughout the hotel, from the restaurant and bar which were once the officers mess and dungeon, to the moat and cannons which still guard the garrison wall surrounding the castle grounds.

Guests can enjoy wine tasting and a locally sourced lobster lunch at the hotel’s HolyVale vineyard, take a dip in the indoor heated pool or discover the islands of Tresco, St Martin’s and beyond with an island hopping trip courtesy of the hotel’s own boatman.

The price is based on two people sharing a Garden Room on bed and breakfast basis.

For more information and to book, visit www.star-castle.co.uk or call 01720 422317.