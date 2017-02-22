Rotax launches engine reg site to beat thieves

BRP-Rotax has launched an engine registration system to help combat the rising number of Rotax engine thefts from aircraft. It’s all online so is paperless and registrations will be validated by Rotax.

The new system is located on BRP-Rotax’s dedicated aero engine website, www.flyrotax.com A new registration follows a three-step process:

The customer enters all required registration data. The end customer receives a confirmation link via email after submitting the registration. By following this link, the data entered must be validated and needs to be confirmed by the customer. The confirmation link expires after 48 hours. After this time frame the customer has to redo the registration. The final step of the engine registration process sees BRP-Rotax validate the the submitted registration.

BRP-Rotax said, “This new paperless engine registration process offers various advantages for Rotax aircraft engine owners. First of all, it is very important for BRP-Rotax to get to know their customers and their engines in operation. This allows to optimize the distribution and service network according to customer’s needs.

“Customers who agree on getting contacted by BRP-Rotax directly enjoy the advantage of receiving newsletters. Moreover, in future also relevant notifications on engines, like new technical documentation, registered by the customer will be available.

“Another advantage is that in case of a reported engine theft a re-registration of this engine is impossible.”

The engine registration system was actually launched in December 2016. So far, 320 customers have already registered their engines.

Visitors to the AERO exhibition in Friedrichshafen, Germany from April 5-8, 2017 will be able to register their engine directly on BRP-Rotax’s booth (A3-301). Bring relevant data: engine serial number, aircraft and propeller information.

