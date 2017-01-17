Part-SPO declaration issued by CAA

The CAA has issued the declaration for operators taking part in flying activities known as ‘Aerial Work’ as part of the requirements to comply with EASA regulation Part-SPO (Specialised Operations).

Part-SPO comes into force on 21 April 2017. It includes activities such as agriculture, construction, photography, surveying, observation, patrol and aerial advertisements.

Part-SPO does not apply to personal flights by individual pilots unless they are engaged in one or more of the activities listed as a specialised operation.

Specialised Operations include

Helicopter external loads operations

Helicopter survey operations

Human external cargo operations

Parachute operations and skydiving

Agricultural flights

Aerial photography flights

Glider towing

Aerial advertising flights

Calibration flights

Construction work flights, including stringing power line operations, clearing saw operations

Oil spill work

Avalanche mining operations

Survey operations, including aerial mapping operations, pollution control activity

News media flights, television and movie flights

Special events flights, including such as flying display and competition flights

Aerobatic flights

Animal herding, animal rescue flights and veterinary dropping flights

Maritime funeral operations

Scientific research flights (other than those under Annex II to Regulation (EC) No 216/2008)

Cloud seeding

Sensational flights: flights involving extreme aerobatic manoeuvres carried out for the purpose of allowing the persons on board to experience zero gravity, high G-forces or similar sensations.

Operators should refer to the EASA regulation and to the Acceptable Means of Compliance material developed by EASA. The CAA is also devoting a part of its website to Part-SPO and will be publishing updates there. Until Part-SPO becomes effective from 21 April 2017, current rules for Aerial Work under the ANO apply.

High Risk operators

‘High risk’ activities will need authorisation and this process will be in place from 23 January 2017, said the CAA. This means any commercial specialised aircraft operation which poses a high risk, particularly to third parties on the ground.

CAA Part-SPO Declaration