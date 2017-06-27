Leics Aero Club secure, implements upgrades

A package of upgrades is taking place at Leicestershire Aero Club amid talks to secure the airfield lease for the next twenty years.

The 98-year-old aero club is owned by its members and elected a new committee and chairman, Ivan Court, in May. Rob Biddles was appointed airport manager in May.

“The previous Chairman, John Ainsworth, had held the position for some twelve years,” said Ivan Court. “During his tenure, John secured the club’s financial position and the new committee inherited a healthy bank balance.”

“The following has been discussed by the committee and implemented:

Front of house (reception): new telephone system ordered with call recording for training, direct dialing for all services, and a VOIP system that will allow call forwarding to mobile phones

Additional member of staff appointed to reception to give a better service to visitors and members.

Improved internet connection for visitors and members use

A new online booking system is undergoing trials

A new website

8.33khz radios and navcomms ordered for the club fleet of six aircraft

Club PA28 Archer: complete strip and re-spray

Club PA28 Cadet: complete strip, re-spray and new interior upholstery

Sub-committee formed to improve marketing, in-house communications and events

Suggestion box for visitors and members.

“We are in negotiation with our landlord to secure a new twenty-year lease,” continued Ivan. “Discussions are well advanced with exciting development of the airfield and surrounding area. It is good to be talking of airfield development and not closure as some of other great GA airfields are facing.

“My own membership of the Leicestershire Aero Club stretches back some thirty-plus years. I love the place and always will, but fully understand that sometimes you don’t see the wood for the trees and it takes a kick up the backside to see how others view the club. This we have done and we know that will be judged by our actions!”

Leicestershire Aero Club