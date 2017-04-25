Leicester opener for Royal Aero Club’s 2017 air races

The opening two races of the 2017 Royal Aero Club 3Rs Handicap Air Race championship took place at Leicester Airport over the weekend, with two winners.

The Saturday race, the Beverley Snook Memorial Trophy, was won by former FLYER contributor and seasoned air racer Geoffrey Boot flying with his wife Suzie in a SIAI Marchetti SF260W, at an average speed of just over 197mph.

In second place was Gordon Bellerby and Navigator David Lee in a diesel-powered Robin DR401 flying an average of 144.76mph. Third was Alan Turner and Rex Levi, flying an average speed of 132mph in the slowest aircraft in the race, a Grumman AA-1C.

A total of 17 aircraft entered the race. A handicap system, based on times set in practice, allows aircraft of differing performance to compete against each other. They included several Vans RVs, Robin, Bulldog, Grumman, a Piper PA28, a SIAI Marchetti and a Cirrus SR22. Each flew 5 laps, totalling 100nm, over the Leicestershire countryside.

The following day’s City Livery Aero Section Challenge Trophy was not so good for Geoffrey Boot when he had to declare an emergency when the engine started to run roughly. Fortunately, they landed safely.

Vans RV aircraft took the top three places: 1st Ian Harding (Vans RV-4), 2nd Erik Andersen (Vans RV-6), and 3rd, flying in their first event, Nick and Gaynor Kieswetter (Vans RV-6A).

