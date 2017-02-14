Lancair finds a new owner

Pilots of older, out-of-production Lancair aircraft can breathe a sigh of relief after the sale of the brand to a new owner who appears well qualified to continue support for the popular kitplanes.

The buyer is Mark Huffstutler, founder of Texas-based aircraft modification firm Sierra Industries, and his son Conrad Huffstutler. The sale includes all assets, intellectual designs, and ongoing support business opportunities for all out-of-production Lancair aircraft kit models, including 320/360, IV, IV-P, ES and Legacy aircraft.

All inventories, production fixtures and support materials from the Lancair plant at Redmond, Oregon are being moved to their new home at Garner Field (KUVA) in Uvalde, Texas.

Mark Huffstutler brings more than 35 years of aviation experience to his new role, both as a business owner and pilot. Sierra Industries is well known for its modifications for the Cessna 210 and Cessna Citation jet aircraft.

Mark’s son Conrad Huffstutler, an experienced pilot and winner of the 2013 EAA ‘Golden Wrench’ award for his painstaking Grumman FM-2 Wildcat restoration, will become president of the new Lancair organisation.

From the new Uvalde home in Texas, Lancair plans to offer existing aircraft owners full support with parts, technical assistance and documentation as well as maintenance, repairs and inspections for Lancair and other experimental aircraft.

In addition, on-site access to maintenance, avionics, paint and interior completion facilities will create a convenient ‘one-stop’ solution for owners and kit builders. Future plans include the resumption of aircraft manufacturing and the introduction of new designs.

Kevin Eldredge, president of Evolution Aircraft Company, said, “We have spent over eight months interviewing potential buyers for the Lancair assets. Mark Huffstutler and his team represent our perfect vision for re-igniting the Lancair brand and supporting the thousands of kit customers we have developed over 35 years.

“Their proven experience in the aviation industry and passion for the Lancair product line give us the confidence that they will do amazing things. Once a smooth transition is complete, my team at Evolution Aircraft Company will continue to focus our efforts on the development of the Evolution line of designs from our Redmond, Oregon headquarters.”

There are an estimated 2,100 Lancair aircraft around the world.

Lancair Aircraft