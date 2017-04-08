Beware! Active gliding sites marked as disused on latest CAA charts

Using the latest current half-mil CAA chart? Be aware that a number of active glider and hang glider sites have been identified as being incorrectly shown as ‘disused’ or ‘abandoned’.
The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has notified users of the current edition of the VFR chart 1:500K for Southern England & Wales Edition 43, and Northern England Edition 40, that a number of glider and hang glider sites are incorrectly shown as ‘disused’ or ‘abandoned’.
The affected airfields are:
1.500K Southern England & Wales Edition 43
Wethersfield 515824N 0003036E
Upottery (hang-gliding) 505305N 0030921W
Aston Down 514228N 0020750W
Saltby 524947N 0004245W
Metfield (Hang-gliding) 522151N 0012330E
1.500K Northern England & Northern Ireland Edition 40
Burn 534445N 0010504W
Driffield (hang-gliding) 535942N 0002857W
Notification of the incorrect depiction has also been issued by NOTAM for each affected site.
CAA VFR chart users are reminded to subscribe to the freely available VFR chart amendment update service via the NATS AIS website, where new, amended and withdrawn information particular to each CAA VFR chart edition is detailed.
Providers of commercially available digital flight planning products, where CAA electronic VFR (eVFR) charts have been incorporated, will be provided with amended CAA eVFR charts by NATS AIS. eVFR chart users can therefore expect a software update from their preferred provider with the corrected glider and hang glider site depiction.