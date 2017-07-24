Four-seat all-electric Sun Flyer announced

A four-seat all-electric aircraft, the Sun Flyer 4, has been announced by Aero Electric Aircraft Corp (AEAC), the US company developing the battery-drive solar-charged Sun Flyer 2 two-seat trainer.

The new four-seater will follow FAA certification of the two-seat version. Features include a 46in cabin width, 38ft wing span, ballistic parachute recovery system and a gross weight of 2,700lb with a payloaf if 800lb.

“Like Sun Flyer 2, Sun Flyer 4 will run completely on batteries,” said George Bye, CEO. “As a result, the four-seat airplane will have operating costs five times lower than costs associated with similar combustion-engine aircraft. With four hours of flying time, the versatile Sun Flyer 4 will appeal to both flight schools and pilot-owners.”

Spartan College, which holds 25 deposits for production Sun Flyer 2s, is the first flight school to hold a deposit for a Sun Flyer 4. Spartan will develop a complete training system for the Sun Flyer family of aircraft, including a course syllabus for airframe and powerplant (A&P) technicians to receive specialized electric maintenance training.

The prototype Sun Flyer 2 is on static display at this week’s EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.

