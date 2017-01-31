Flying scholarships from Air Pilots Company

The Honourable Company of Air Pilots has opened applications for its 2017 flying scholarships. Apply via the Air Pilots’ website – entries close on 14 March 2017.

Private Pilot Licence Scholarships

These scholarships cover all aspects of training up to licence issue for a candidate who is prepared to dedicate a considerable part of the summer to gaining their PPL. Providing up to 45 hours of flying, these scholarships can take a candidate with little or no experience to completion of their flying licence during the course of the summer; alternatively they can “finish off” someone who is already partially trained.

The scholarships are awarded entirely on merit as evidenced on the completed application form and as assessed by a selection committee appointed by the Company. Candidates must be 17 or over on 1 June of the year of application and the course must be completed by the beginning of October.

Applications are welcome from candidates world wide. International candidates should be aware that, if called to interview, the candidate must make their own arrangements to attend interview in person in London. Training must be take place at a UK flying school. All candidates should be aware that the scholarships only cover the cost of flying training and licence issue; no provision is made for transport, accommodation, subsistence etc.

Gliding Scholarships

Gliding scholarships are provided directly by the Honourable Company and also through funding from the Air Pilots’ Flying Club and the Air Pilots Benevolent Fund. As these scholarships will be residential, they are offered to people over the age of 16 and give the successful candidates the opportunity to fly on a one week residential course at a youth approved British Gliding Association centre. This course could take a candidate to first solo. Course dates are still to be agreed for 2017; candidates called for interview will be informed of the available dates and asked to confirm their preference at that time.

The scholarship funding does not cover the cost of travelling to London for interview or travel costs during training.

Flight Instructor Certificate Scholarships

The Flight Instructor Certificate Scholarship award covers all direct training and examination costs for the successful candidate as they achieve their Fixed Wing Flying Instructor Certificate. The first page of the application form contains the eligibility criteria and terms and conditions of the scholarship. Training must be completed during the summer before the first week of October.

