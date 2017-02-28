Flight Design starts shipping aircraft and parts again

Flight Design is recovering from its financial difficulties of last year and started to deliver CTLS, CTLSi and CTSL aircraft to Europe from its factory in Kherson, Ukraine.

“We are very pleased to see the first new 2017 planes being shipped to Germany for test flights before being delivered to owners in Europe and the world,” said Flight Design new boss Daniel Gunther.

“The production team at the factory are to be thanked for their support over our recent tough times and also for the quality for new planes as they look great.”

Back orders of spare parts are being cleared and a stock of the most important items is being built up in anticipation of the upcoming flying and training season in the northern hemisphere. Engineering support has continued nonstop during the last year, said the company.

Flight Design