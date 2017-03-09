Exeter Airport applies for Class D airspace

Exeter Airport wants to replace its current Class G airspace with Class D Controlled Airspace (CAS). If granted, aircraft would have to comply with Air Traffic Control instructions and would have to ask for clearances within the airspace.

The airport has launched an Airspace Change Proposal Consultation with responses required by Thursday 9 June 2017. A link to the consultation document is below.

The Airport says that the current Class G airspace has led to reportable safety events, with unknown airspace users interacting with arriving and departing air traffic.

“While current operations are safe, there have been occasions where the prevalence of unknown aircraft operating near Exeter could have potentially led to a degradation of safety margins,” said a statement from the Airport.

“Consequently, this proposal aims to address this issue with the establishment of Controlled Airspace (CAS) surrounding Exeter to safeguard Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) traffic operations at the Airport and to ensure deconfliction between the air traffic operating near the Airport.

“Exeter wishes to engage with all aviation stakeholders that might be affected by this ACP. Constructive feedback will inform the development of the ACP, ensuring that any positive impact is enhanced and negative impact is minimised.”

The proposal states that Dunkeswell Aerodrome, 11nm northeast of Exeter Airport, would remain clear of the Class D, wholly in Class G airspace. However, the Class D CAS will have an effect on Dunkeswell flight operations because a CTA will overlay the aerodrome ATZ. A Letter of Agreement (LoA) between the Aerodrome and Exeter ATC will detail integration of generic GA Dunkeswell air traffic operating in the area and CAS access arrangements.

North Hill Airfield, a glider site approximately 10nm northeast of Exeter Airport used by Devon and Somerset Gliding Club, will be in a similar situation.

Exeter Class D proposal