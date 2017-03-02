Europe approves SET-IMC commercial ops

It’s been a very long time coming but the European Union has finally, finally accepted Commercial Air Transport (CAT) operations using Single-Engine Turbine aeroplanes at night or in Instrument Meteorological Conditions (SET-IMC). The operations take effect today with publication in the EU’s Official Journal.

The publication of these rules opens up new markets and stands to improve connectivity across the continent, said the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA). It marks the end of a 20-year effort by industry and regulators, Europe is now aligned with the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) standards for CAT operations.

“The EU’s acceptance of CAT operations has been a long-awaited moment for general aviation,” said GAMA President and CEO Pete Bunce said. “We are very pleased to see Europe joining other regions in permitting this important form of transport.”

The new regulation is based on rigorous safety analysis, and contains several necessary safeguards. It is expected to be of most value with overnight cargo delivery and help provide connectivity to Europe’s most remote regions.

GAMA

EU Acceptance of SET-IMC