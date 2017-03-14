Duxford announces programme for 2017 Air Safety Day

IWM Duxford has announced the programme for the 2017 Airfield Safety Day to be held on Saturday 8 April.

This specialised event, which includes a wide variety of talks, tours and table-top presentations, gives the General Aviation (GA) community the opportunity to come together and meet other aviation enthusiasts while learning about new developments and best practice in General Aviation.

There will also be guided tours of the AirSpace and Battle of Britain exhibitions.

Presentations

11.30am to 1.30pm; repeated 2pm to 4pm

1 Tony Rapson, Head of the Civil Aviation Authority General Aviation Unit (CAA)

Formed in 2014, the CAA is dedicated to effectively reducing and simplifying regulations to ensure a dynamic General Aviation sector. Tony’s presentation will provide an update on the progress made by the General Aviation Unit since the 2016 Airfield Safety Day, as well the organisation‚Äôs future plans and aspirations.

2 Blain Kelly, Terminal Control Safety Manager at National Air Traffic Services (NATS)

NATS is the UK’s leading provider of air traffic control. Through innovative air traffic solutions, NATS has created a systematic safety management system that seeks to ensure continual improvement of GA aviation safety. Blain will talk about how air traffic controllers manage the risk presented by controlled airspace infringements, and how pilots can help reduce this risk.

3 Flight Sergeant Paul Buttolph and team, Distress & Diversion (D&D)

In addition to explaining what Distress and Diversion can offer, this presentation will also help GA pilots to understand how easy it is to call D&D if help is needed.

4 Mike O’Donoughue, Chief Executive of the General Aviation Safety Council (GASCo)

The General Aviation Safety Council, founded in 1964, provides a forum for General Aviation organisations to meet and share safety information and ideas on how to improve flight safety. Mike’s presentation will approach threat and error management and loss of control.

Table Top Presentations

10.30am to 4.30pm: Table top presentations will run continuously throughout the day. Meet and chat with members of the following organisations at the table top presentations:

Aircraft Owners & Pilots Association

British Microlight Aircraft Association

Civil Aviation Authority

Andrewsfield Aviation CFI (Licensing)

Distress and Diversion

General Aviation Safety Council

Light Aircraft Association

Met Office

National Air Traffic Services

Royal Institute of Navigation

Trig Avionics.

Entry to the Duxford Airfield Safety Day is £5 per person. The landing fee is reduced to £8 per aircraft. Visitors travelling by car, or unable to fly in due to bad weather, must pre-book.

Landing slots for the day are limited. To register interest and book landing slots for PPR/briefing, please contact IWM Duxford Air Traffic Control on 01223 833 376 or via email at AirTraffic@iwm.org.uk

IWM Duxford