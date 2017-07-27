Continental’s CD-300 diesel V6 certified

Continental Motors has received EASA type certification for the 300hp V6 turbocharged diesel piston engine, the CD-300. It’s the sixth jet fuel (diesel) aircraft engine that Continental has certified.

The CD-300 series engine has a three-litre displacement and generates 300hp (221 kW) . The CD-300 also has single lever control and a dual, fully redundant electronic engine and propeller management system (FADEC). Other features include common (fuel) rail technology, direct injection, twin turbochargers, liquid cooling and an advanced reduction gear system.

Validations by the FAA (USA) and CAAC (China) aviation authorities will follow soon. Continental Motors says the CD-300 is available now to aircraft manufacturers and STC maintenance companies.

Jurgen Schwarz, Vice President Engineering, Continental Motors Group, said, “The type certification of the CD-300 signifies a further milestone in the development of our Continental diesel aircraft engine programme. In conjunction with the CD-100 and CD-200 series engines, we now offer a diesel piston engine solution for all major general aviation aircraft categories.”

Also announced by Continental at this week’s EAA AirVenture Oshkosh are two new engines in the CD-200 series, the CD-265 and CDR-285 engines. The CD-265 is intended for fixed-wing applications while the CDR-285 is designed for rotary wing aircraft.

Both the CD-265 and CDR-285 engines are aircooled, boxer style turbocharged engines producing 262hp at 2,500 rpm and 285hp at 2,700 rpm. Both derive from the CD-230 first certified by Continental Motors in December 2012.

Continental Motors CD-300 spec

Fuel Jet A-1

Power 300hp

Displacement 2,987cc

Bore x stroke 83 x 92 mm

Compression ratio 15.5:1

Maximum rated propeller rpm 2,340rpm

Height 700mm

Width 790mm

Dry weight 265 kg

Max operating altitude 25,000ft

Time between replacement 2,000hr+