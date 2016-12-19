Chinese buy majority share in Diamond Canada

Diamond Aircraft has increased its already strong links with China by selling 60% of its North American subsidiary to a Chinese company, Wanfeng Auto Holding Group.

Diamond Aircraft Industries Inc, based in Ontario, Canada, is the agent in North America for new aircraft sales and support. It was also the location for developing the single-engine D-Jet, pictured above, and has a contract for manufacturing the airframes of the Dornier SeaStar amphibian.

The Austrian HQ and main manufacturing plant of Diamond Aircraft is not part of the deal. “Diamond Aircraft Industries GmbH Austria with more than 600 employees as well as its sister company Austro Engine GmbH remains 100% in the ownership of Austrian citizens,” said a company spokesperson.

Wanfeng intends to build “a whole-industry chain in aviation”. It has already acquired three aircraft manufacturing projects in Czech Republic and an aviation training school in Canada, as well as built its own aviation town in Zhejiang. Chen Ailian, board chairman of Wanfeng, revealed to the English-language Chinese newspaper CRI that the first aircraft produced and named by Wanfeng is to make its maiden flight next summer.

Diamond Aircraft Industries Inc