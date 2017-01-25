Cessna expands pilot training network

Textron Aviation, parent company of Cessna, Beechcraft and Bell Helicopter, added 24 new Cessna Pilot Centres around the world in 2016. They include two in Europe, Poland and Germany, but there are none in the UK. Our nearest is in Belgium. Find CPCs here.

“The CPC network makes up the world’s largest and most experienced flight training team,‚” said Doug May, vice president, Piston Aircraft. “Our commitment to supporting new pilot education and flight training is evident in the enthusiasm we see from our partner flight schools.”

There are now 163 Cessna Pilot Centres around the world and more are planned. That could include the UK, said Textron’s Julie Haywood who is Regional Sales Director for Piston Aircraft, covering Benelux, Scandinavia, France, Iberia, UK and Ireland.

Flight schools interested in joining the network can visit should sign up at a dedicated website: www.newcpc.com