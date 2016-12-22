CAA publishes details of 8.33kHz radio claims

The CAA has published more detail about the procedure to claim for upgrading aircraft radios to be 8.33kHz capable. The €4.3m fund will cover purchases made from 16 February 2016 through to 31 December 2017. However, the fund is limited will be allotted on a ‘first come, first served’ basis.

There will be three ‘call periods’ and at the end of each, claims will be assessed and funds will be allocated. The first call period is 16 February 2016 to 31 March 2017.

Details of the hardware that can be claimed and the criteria that must be met are included in the information, released in CAP1501 which can be downloaded here or via the CAA’s specialist 8.33 webpage below.

All claims will be submitted using an online form that will be published on the CAA website in early 2017. This will be the only way to claim.

The CAA said it is working closely with the GA associations and key stakeholders to agree on how to distribute the funds to aircraft owners fairly and simply.

