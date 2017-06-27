CAA makes right decision on FAA PPLs

The CAA has finally made the right decision and exempted holders of FAA private pilot licences (PPLs) from having to complete a UK conversion or having to validate their licence, bringing the UK into line with the rest of Europe.

In officialspeak: ORS4 1228 notifies the Part-FCL Annex III licensing validation requirements for holders of third country, non-Part FCL, (EASA) licences wishing to exercise private, non-commercial, licence privileges, after 8 April 2017.

It explains that, whilst the final terms of EU-US bilateral aviation safety agreement (BASA) for mutual licence recognition are still under negotiation, affected FAA licence holders will be exempt from the need for full compliance with Annex III, subject to their satisfying certain criteria drawn from the current draft BASA.

The criteria proposed will permit the continued interim use of FAA Class 3 medicals for the non-commercial flying in question until such time as the finalised, signed BASA is in place.

CAA ORSA 1228