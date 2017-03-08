Bell shows off futuristic helicopter concept

Bell Helicopter has unveiled a stunning, futuristic concept for a new helicopter, the FCX-001, at the annual helicopter industry show, Heli-Expo, being held in Dallas, Texas this week.

Features of the concept aircraft include:

A new anti-torque system in the tail boom

Hybrid propulsion combines advanced thermal engine cores for the main propulsion with, for example, electric distribution and motors to drive the anti-torque system

Airframe made from advanced sustainable materials to provide structural performance and offer configurations

Landing gear with non-traditional geometries

Morphing rotor blades to optimize performance

A single pilot seat and an entirely new flight deck experience with the pilot controlling the aircraft through augmented reality and an artificial intelligence computer assistance system

A modular passenger cabin with the same augmented reality technology for individualised infotainment.

“For the past 80 years, Bell Helicopter has imagined the art of the possible and brought those dreams to life,” said Bell Helicopter president and CEO Mitch Snyder.

“Six months ago we created a dedicated team to focus on emerging technologies and how we could incorporate them into our products. Among that team’s first tasks was to display visually the technologies and innovations that present a roadmap that we envision bringing to market.

“Being a pioneer in the aircraft industry is in our DNA and we want to share this renewed passion with the world. The FCX-001 points the way for our future – a renewed focus on innovative solutions and technologies.”

Bell Helicopter