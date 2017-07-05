Airvan 10 receives US and Australian type certificates

The Australian designed and developed Airvan 10 single-engine turboprop utility aircraft has received Australian and US type certification.

The announcement was made at the Paris Air Show by parent company Mahindra Aerospace, which acquired Australian manufacturer GippsAero in 2008.

Mahindra Aerospace chairman S P Shukla said the certification under stringent safety standards aligns with the group’s focus on introducing world class products in fast changing general aviation.

“It enhances our global reach further with a specific focus on large markets for regional connectivity such as India, USA and Africa,” he said. The first aircraft is expected to be delivered by early 2018.

GippsAero CEO Keith Douglas said there has been a significant demand for such aircraft in expanding General Aviation turboprop market.

The Airvan 10 is powered by a Rolls-Royce M250 turboprop engine, and is a development of the piston-engined Airvan 8. It will compete head to head with aircraft such as the Cessna Caravan and Kodiak Quest.

FAST FACTS

Mahindra Airvan 10

Wingspan 12.4m

Length 10.3m

Height 3.8m

Cabin height 1.1m

Cabin width 1.3m

Cabin door 1.3m

Maximum useful load 1,043kg

Optional cargo pod capacity 272kg

Seats 10 (pilot + 9)

Engine Rolls-Royce M250-B17/F2 turboprop with 450shp

Propeller Hartzell HC-D3F-7 3-Blade

Typical cruise speed 145ktas

Range at yypical cruise 550nm

Certified ceiling 20,000ft