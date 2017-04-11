AeroMobil to reveal new flying car

Remember AeroMobil, the Slovakian company whose flying car prototype took a tumble during testing almost two years ago? Well, they’re back and will be launching their latest model at Top Marques Monaco, an exclusive supercar show, on 20 April 2017.

Not only does the new AeroMobil Flying Car have ‘hundreds of improvements, both in design and in engineering’ but it will also be available as a production model, though no price or delivery dates have been released.

“AeroMobil is completely integrated aircraft as well as a fully functioning four-wheeled car, powered by hybrid propulsion,” said the company in a statement today.

“By combining aero and car functionality in perfect harmony it heralds a new era in efficient and exciting travel, offering users an unparalleled choice of transport on the road or in the air.

“AeroMobil aims to make personal transportation vastly more efficient and environmentally friendly by allowing significantly faster door-to-door travel for medium distance trips and in areas with limited or missing road infrastructure.”

AeroMobil