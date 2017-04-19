AD stops Decathlon aerobatics

Decathlon 8KCAB aircraft made by American Champion are prohibited from flying aerobatics until a new Airworthiness Directive (AD) regarding the aileron hinges has been complied with.

The AD was issued by the US Federal Aviation Authority and has automatically been adopted by the European Aviation Safety Agency. The AD is operative from 12 April 2017 can be downloaded here.

The AD has come about after a pilot experienced a stuck aileron while in flight. Fortunately the pilot was able to free the aileron and land safely. The AD says, “Upon inspection, the operator found cracked structure around several of the aileron hinges {which] could result in failure of the aileron support structure; leading to excessive deflection, binding of the control surface, and potential loss of control.”

American Champion Aircraft