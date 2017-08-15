17-year-old wins Air BP PPL scholarship

A 17-year-old student from Hertfordshire, Robert Norris, has been awarded this year’s Air BP Sterling Pilot Scholarship, valued at £10,000, to train for a Private Pilot’s Licence.

Robert will train at Cambridge Aero Club, where he has already taken some lessons and close to the sixth form college where he is studying A levels. He plans to follow this with a degree in aeronautical engineering, and then go on to a career as a professional pilot.

Robert said, “Flying lessons are expensive and certainly out of my reach at this stage so I am incredibly grateful to Air BP. The Sterling Pilot Scholarship is a really good thing. It is an opportunity for young people who are considering training to be a pilot but whose choices have been restricted by the lack of access to student loans.

“Having a degree is also important, both during and beyond a flying career. With an aeronautical engineering degree, I will understand how aircraft are designed and be in a stronger position to resolve any challenges I might face as a pilot.”

The Air BP award is one of a host of scholarships announced by the Honourable Company of Air Pilots last week. They include eight Private Pilot Licence scholarships, three instructor scholarships, and no fewer than eighteen gliding scholarships.

Other PPL scholarship winners: Liam Bennett, Samuel Griffith, Ben Rourke, Leo Tang, Melissa Brooks, Jonathan Bradford and Stanley Sparling.

Flight instructor scholarships: Thomas Martin, Sarah Evans Boyd and Mark Palmer.

