Yeovilton Air Day 2017

The annual Royal Naval Air Station (RNAS) Yeovilton International Air Day in Somerset will take place on Saturday 8 July. This popular ‘Fly Navy’ airshow will showcase the Royal Navy’s Fleet Air Arm; its current and future capabilities and historic accomplishments.

The Air Station’s gates will be open to 40,000 visitors, just as they were 70 years ago, in 1947 at the first ever airshow at RNAS Yeovilton, providing the perfect opportunity to see our equipment and meet our personnel first hand.

Over five hours of amazing flying displays and an extensive static display will feature historic naval aircraft and their modern-day counterparts in spectacular role demonstrations. UK and foreign military formation and solo display teams have also been invited to participate at the airshow.

Alongside the magnificent flying display there will also be a huge array of ground attractions, from engineering fairs to the latest defence technology exhibitions, Service displays, trade stalls and arena displays. For the thrill seekers, there will be simulators, fairground rides and helicopter pleasure flights to enjoy.