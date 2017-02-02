Write 500 words for a free PPL course

‘Tis the season for flying scholarships… Harvard Flight Centres is offering a free PPL(A) training course for one lucky person at either of its two schools at Redhill and Brighton City airports. The deadline is the end of April so get your skates on.

The scholarship will provide the full 45-hour PPL flying course, groundschool and the nine exams. It also covers landing fees and the successful candidate will also get a free pilot’s logbook and flight bag.

Mark Cole of Harvard Flight Centres said, “We have been offering PPL tuition for over 16 years. We have a very high success rate, and trained pilots from 16 to over 80, and we’re a friendly and approachable team.

“We’ve had an enormous number of queries over the years from budding pilots who simply can’t afford the cost of tuition. We thought long and hard about how we could help at least one of these individuals to realise their passions and ambitions in aviation. We decided that a scholarship could make a huge positive impact.”

Applicants must be:

A British citizen

A permanent UK resident

Aged over 16 on 1 June 2017

Fluent in English

Be reasonably competent with mathematics

Be able to pass an aero-medical (not included).

The scholarship is intended for one person to qualify for a Private Pilot’s Licence (PPL) and is not open to those who already hold an LAPL or NPPL, or PPL with a Single-Engine Piston Aircraft Rating (SEP).

Applicants will be required to justify their application in writing in a personal statement of not more than 500 words. Selection will be made by a Selection Board, and will based on the applicant’s personal statement (so make it good!). The deadline is 30 April 2017 and training will start in June 2017.

More here on how to apply