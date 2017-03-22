Name of event

Wings & Wheels 2017

Dunsfold Aerodrome, Cranleigh, United Kingdom

No Event website

Wings & Wheels has confirmed the RAF Red Arrows will be headlining the 2017 air display along with the RAF Typhoon Display team and the Lancaster and two Spitfires from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. The teams will be displaying both days on Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th August at Dunsfold Aerodrome, near Guildford in Surrey.

The Typhoon will #bringthenoise2017 as Flight Lieutenant Ryan Lawton demonstrates the incredible agility and power the aircraft has to offer. It’s a crowd and team favourite!

Jamie McAllister, event director, said, “The Wings & Wheels air display line-up has got off to a fantastic start with confirmation of the Red Arrows, Typhoon and BBMF joining us on both days. All these aircraft have a special place in the history of the Aerodrome and it is a pleasure to welcome them back.”

The ‘Wings’ of the event would not be complete without a close-up inspection of all the weekend’s visiting aircraft including Dunsfold’s resident Boeing 747 in the ‘Wings Park’ (open for tours), the Aces High DC3, Hunter, Sea Hawk and Brooklands VC10.

Supercars and classic and vintage icons put on an awe-inspiring display of power and speed on the Top Gear track in a 2 hour auto spectacular. The ‘Wheels’ of the show includes displays from McLaren 12C, Lamborghini Aventador Roadster and Huracan, Pagani Zonda, Ferrari California T, Aston Martin Rapide, Dodge Monaco, TVR Tasmin 280i, Ducati Multistrada 1200s, Ferrari F355 Berlinetta, Ford GT40 and Lotus Elise.

The Stunt Zone will be exploding into 2017 with four-wheeled performances from Mission Motorsport and the popular Monster Truck arena returns offering demonstrations and passenger rides.

The Military Zone & Parade is interactive and explosive bringing re-enactors, a living history zone, live battles and our popular military vehicle parade. The Zone has over 80 military vehicles, six re-enactment groups, as well as the history of Dunsfold Aerodrome and Army, Navy and RAF recruitment stands.

Sid’s Zone is an action-packed free area for the little ones. From 10:00 until 16:00 the kids can join in with colouring competitions, arts and crafts, paper plane challenges, relay races, egg and spoon, face painting and the popular Sid’s Trail which encourages the whole family to search the arena for questions and answers to win a goody bag. Meet and greets with show mascot Siddeley and the display pilots are not to be missed.

As the last plane touches down, the party starts across the arena with musical evening entertainment from Champagne at the Blitz, a 1940s songbird trio armed with smooth harmonies, seamed nylons and lots and LOTS of red lippy!

The 13th annual Wings & Wheels will be held over the August Bank holiday weekend; Saturday 26th & Sunday 27th August 2017, at Dunsfold Park near Guildford, Surrey, and is open to spectators from 09:00 until 21:00.

Advanced rate tickets from £22 for adults or £50 for a family. Single child tickets (for children aged 5 – 15) will be £7. Children under 5 go free. Hospitality packages start from £155 per person, weekend passes, grandstand tickets and camping are also available. For more information visit www.wingsandwheels.net or to book standard tickets call 08712 305 572.