Win a flight in a two-seat Spitfire

It must be most pilot’s dream – a flight in a Spitfire. What’s more, up to eight of your family and friends can view the Spitfire flight from a very special location – in a Pilatus PC-12 NG executive aircraft being flown in formation alongside.

This amazing prize has been dreamt up by two companies based at Biggin Hill Airport. They are the Biggin Hill Heritage Hangar, where single and twin seat Spitfires are restored to full flying condition, and Oriens Aviation, the UK distributor for Pilatus.

Heritage Hangar’s Project Manager Paul Campbell said, “Our display pilots enjoy the chance to let the recipients experience the view over Kent.”

One of the two seat Spitfires used for the experience flights was converted by the RAF from a single seat version that saw action and is credited with kills gained by its 19-year-old Royal Canadian Air Force Pilot Officer Sid Bregman who flew with 441 Squadron.

The Pilatus PC-12 NG will be flown by Edwin Brenninkmeyer, who flies a former Red Arrow Gnat trainer as a hobby when not selling new PC-12s.

“My mission will be to give our VIP passengers a very stable, pleasant flight as we fly with the Spitfire so they can get some great air to air photos and enjoy the freedom of flying in a luxury executive aircraft,” said Edwin.

The draw will take place on 30 September 2017 from entries that answer the follow question correct:

Which World War did the Spitfire help us to win?

Entries can be posted to the Heritage Hangar at Biggin Hill or be submitted on-line (link below) where the competition terms and conditions can also be found.

Fly a Spitfire competition