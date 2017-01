Clue: this photo was taken 100 years ago but his name lives on and is instantly recognisable.

Clyde Cessna (yes, that Cessna!) built this monoplane long before he started Cessna Aircraft. He called it The Comet and in 1917 he set an incredible speed record of 125mph in it. Cessna was an accomplished airshow performer, earning a living giving exciting demo flights.

