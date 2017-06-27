Weekend racers head for Sherburn

Two races of the Royal Aero Club’s air race championship took place at Sherburn-in-Elmet Airfield at the weekend, with eleven aircraft taking part in the first one, ten in the second.

First to take the chequered flag in Saturdays race was number 69 flown by Danish Erik Andersen flying solo, ie without the aid of a navigator. But that didn’t mean he might be the winner as these weekend races are handicap races. Once landed all the Club GPS units are handed in to the Chief Handicapper, Cliff Hawkins, who checks all the speeds, altitudes and, most importantly, if anyone has cut inside a turn point.

The Paul Walker Trophies were presented by 92-year-old Raymond Davies who served in RAF 192 Squadron, and Dale Petty, chairman of Sherburn-in-Elmet Aero Club:

David Moorman, flying solo in a CAP 10B Martin Gosling, flying solo in a Robin DR400 Dominic Crossan and navigator Guy Hook in a Van’s RV-6.

After a breezy and rainy night, the skies cleared and the sun came out for the Sunday race brief at 11.00. Ten aircraft taxied to the start line for the second race of the weekend, the Ginger Lacey Trophy. Winners were:

Nick Kieswetter and navigator Gaynor Kieswetter in a Van’s RV-6A John Kelsall and navigator Ian Scarborough in a Van’s RV-7 Dave Moorman, flying solo in a CAP 10B.

