Vintage Sunday, Old Sarum

Name of event
Vintage Sunday
Date
September 2017
Location
Old Sarum Airfield, Old Sarum, United Kingdom
PPR Required?
No
These free events take place on the first Sunday of every month except August. They’re for anyone who wants to fly in, but there are free landings for pre-1960 aircraft. If you have a vintage or classic car or motorbike, there is a dedicated parking area outside the BDAC. No booking necessary, just turn up!
On arrival, please follow the signs and look out for marshals who will direct you to a dedicated parking area. Cars and motorbikes must not enter the active airfield.
Thank you to Old Sarum Airfield and Clarke Instruments Limited for their support of this event!
- Free
- Arrivals from 10am
- Free landings at Old Sarum for all aircraft registered before 1960.
- Reduced entry (£5) to the Boscombe Down Aviation Collection for pilots and passengers of pre-1960 aircraft, and drivers/riders/passengers of classic and vintage cars and motorbikes.