Vintage Sunday, Old Sarum

Name of event

Vintage Aircraft Bonus Day Location

Boscombe Down Aviation Collection, Old Sarum, United Kingdom PPR Required?

No Event website

These free events, for vintage and classic cars, motorbikes and aircraft, take place on the first Sunday of every month. They’re for anyone who wants to fly in, but there are free landings for pre-1960 aircraft. If you have a vintage or classic car or motorbike, there is a dedicated parking area outside the BDAC. No booking necessary, just turn up!

Free

Arrivals from 10am

Free landings at Old Sarum for all aircraft registered before 1960.

Reduced entry (£5) to the Boscombe Down Aviation

Collection for pilots and passengers of pre-1960 aircraft, and drivers/riders/passengers of classic and vintage cars and motorbikes.

On arrival, please follow the signs and look out for marshals who will direct you to a dedicated parking area. Cars and motorbikes must not enter the active airfield.