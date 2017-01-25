Vintage Sunday, Old Sarum

Name of event
Vintage Sunday
Date
March 2017
Location
Old Sarum Airfield, Old Sarum, United Kingdom
PPR Required?
No
Contact
Organiser: Annabel Cook
T: 01722 322525
T: info@oldsarumairfield.co.uk
Our popular event for vintage and classic cars, motorbikes and aircraft. Join us on the first Sunday of every month for this informal gathering.
- Free
- Arrivals from 10am
- Free landings for all aircraft registered before 1960.
- Drivers – on arrival, please follow the signs and look out for marshals who will direct you to a dedicated parking area.
- Cars and motorbikes must not enter the active airfield.