Vintage Sunday Fly-in, Old Sarum

Name of event
Vintage Sunday Fly-in
Vintage Sunday Fly-in
Date
April 2017
April 2017
Location
Old Sarum Airfield, Old Sarum, United Kingdom
Old Sarum Airfield, Old Sarum, United Kingdom
PPR Required?
Yes
Yes
Our popular event for vintage and classic cars, motorbikes and aircraft. Join us on the first Sunday of every month for this informal gathering. Free.
Arrivals from 10am Free landings for all aircraft registered before 1966. Reduced entry (£5) to the Boscombe Down Aviation Collection for pilots of pre-1966 aircraft and drivers/riders of classic and vintage cars and motorbikes.
On arrival, please follow the signs and look out for marshals who will direct you to a dedicated parking area. Cars and motorbikes must not enter the active airfield.