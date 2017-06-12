Vintage Day, Compton Abbas

Following on from our successful first ‘Vintage’ Day at Compton in 2016, we’ll be making this one bigger and better. All our fleet will be available for Experience flights throughout the day subject to availability, we’ll have a WW2 themed menu, and lots of interesting aircraft visiting us as well as a selection of vintage cars and bikes. The weather back up date is the 19th August.

Pilots: All aircraft are welcome but Vintage (pre-1970s) will have free landings!