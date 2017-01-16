Vintage Aircraft Club Early Spring Lunch, Sywell

Name of event

VAC Early Spring Lunch Meet.– Sywell 11am onwards. Followed by a talk by Alan Pickford, “The People’s Mosquito – returning the Mosquito to UK skies”. Talk at 2pm (£5.00) An opportunity for anyone interested to enjoy a talk after lunch! Please reserve a place for lunch by contacting Anne Hughes. If you want to fly in, contact Sywell for PPR.