Vintage Aircraft Club Early Spring Lunch, Sywell

Vintage Aircraft Club Lunch & Museum Talk
February 2017
Sywell Aerodrome, Sywell, United Kingdom
Yes
PPR with Sywell:
Email: tower@sywellaerodrome.co.uk
Telephone: 01604 644917
VAC Early Spring Lunch Meet.– Sywell 11am onwards. Followed by a talk by Alan Pickford, “The People’s Mosquito – returning the Mosquito to UK skies”. Talk at 2pm (£5.00) An opportunity for anyone interested to enjoy a talk after lunch! Please reserve a place for lunch by contacting Anne Hughes. If you want to fly in, contact Sywell for PPR.