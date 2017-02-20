Vintage Aircraft Bonus Day 2017, Duxford

Name of event
Vintage Aircraft Bonus Day
Date
June 2017
Location
Duxford Airfield, Duxford, United Kingdom
PPR Required?
Yes
Yes
A day for members of the Vintage Aircraft Club to fly into IWM Duxford at the reduced landing fee of £8 per aircraft, meet and mingle with other vintage aircraft owners and explore the museum’s exhibitions free of charge. Attending guest organisations include The UK Pietenpol Club and the Beagle Pup & Bulldog Club.
Please contact IWM Duxford Air Traffic Control to register your interest and book your landing slot for PPR/briefing for the day. Membership number to the VAC must be given when booking your slot. Call 01223 833 376 or email AirTraffic@iwm.org.uk