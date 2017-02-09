Vintage Air Rally, Belgium

Name of event

Vintage Air Rally Location

Buzet Aerodrome, Belgium PPR Required?

Yes Event website

The first WaW VintageAirRally. Taking place on the 20th May, we will be running a combined vintage biplane and vintage car rally in a format never done before. The Start and Finish lines will be at Buzet aerodrome, just to the south of Brussels.

We are looking for teams (four people per team) in a vintage biplane and a vintage car – who will compete together to lift the prize at the end of the day. The team must work together in the air and on the ground throughout the day – a combination that represents a world first!

We are currently accepting pre-registrations, and places will be confirmed in the following order of priority:

1. A pre-formed team of car and biplane (both vintage).

2. A pre-formed team of vintage car and modern biplane.

3. Individual vintage biplanes (we’ll try to connect you to a vintage car owner).

4. Individual vintage car (we’ll try to connect you to a vintage biplane owner).

5. Individual vintage car (we’ll try to connect you to a modern biplane owner).

6. Individual modern plane (we’ll try to connect you to a vintage car owner).

Please note that non-vintage cars (built 1967 or later) will not be accepted.

Team registrations will be formally accepted on the basis above, with priority given to the older/more exotic aeroplanes and cars.