Vintage Air Rally, Belgium

Vintage Air Rally
May 2017
Buzet Aerodrome, Belgium
T: +32 2 880 2154
E: info@VintageAirRally.com
The first WaW VintageAirRally. Taking place on the 20th May, we will be running a combined vintage biplane and vintage car rally in a format never done before. The Start and Finish lines will be at Buzet aerodrome, just to the south of Brussels.
We are looking for teams (four people per team) in a vintage biplane and a vintage car – who will compete together to lift the prize at the end of the day. The team must work together in the air and on the ground throughout the day – a combination that represents a world first!
We are currently accepting pre-registrations, and places will be confirmed in the following order of priority:
1. A pre-formed team of car and biplane (both vintage).
2. A pre-formed team of vintage car and modern biplane.
3. Individual vintage biplanes (we’ll try to connect you to a vintage car owner).
4. Individual vintage car (we’ll try to connect you to a vintage biplane owner).
5. Individual vintage car (we’ll try to connect you to a modern biplane owner).
6. Individual modern plane (we’ll try to connect you to a vintage car owner).
Please note that non-vintage cars (built 1967 or later) will not be accepted.
Team registrations will be formally accepted on the basis above, with priority given to the older/more exotic aeroplanes and cars.