Van’s RV Fly-in, Solent Airport

Start time 1000 till 1700. All types of aircraft welcomed but themed around the Van’s RV family. PPR (01329 824748) and request parking at Hangar B.

Plenty of food/drink available no charge, but please make a donation.

It is possible to arrange for crews to visit the Hovercraft Museum and the Sea Front if required.