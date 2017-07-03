Van’s RV Fly-in, Solent Airport

Name of event
Van's RV Fly-in
Date
September 2017
Location
Solent Airport, Lee-on-the-Solent, United Kingdom
PPR Required?
Yes
Contact
Organiser Terry Coombes
Phone 07544 305593
Email terryc037@gmail.com
Start time 1000 till 1700. All types of aircraft welcomed but themed around the Van’s RV family. PPR (01329 824748) and request parking at Hangar B.
Plenty of food/drink available no charge, but please make a donation.
It is possible to arrange for crews to visit the Hovercraft Museum and the Sea Front if required.