Validity of third-country licences extended

Pilots holding non-EU licences for the non-commercial operation of aircraft with Europe are to have the validity of those licences and aeromedical certificates extended by another two years.

It will affect FAA licence holders and others.

The European Aviation Safety Agency and the EU Commission have issued the plan to extend the current opt-out in the Aircrew Regulation to 8 April 2019.

Pilots holding such a third country licence are advised to contact their national aviation authorities in order to receive further information on the individual use of the said opt-out by their Member States.

