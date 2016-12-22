Type certification for Bell’s new Jet Ranger X

Bell Helicopter’s long-awaited replacement for its popular single-engine JetRanger helicopter, the 505 Jet Ranger X, has received its type certificate from Transport Canada.

The 505 was unveiled in 2013 as an all-new five-seat helicopter. It went from concept to a successful first flight in 20 months, and has since flown more than 1,000 flight hours.

“Today’s announcement reaffirms Bell Helicopter’s unwavering commitment to product development and the introduction of new and enhanced products to the marketplace,” said Mitch Snyder, Bell Helicopter’s President and CEO.

“The Bell 505 is truly a game changer in the short light single market, and we are proud of the excellent team that drove this program through certification as well as our suppliers, customers, certification authorities and the customer advisory panel that worked with us every step of the way.”

Bell said it has more than 400 letters of intent (to buy) worldwide since the initial launch in 2014.

Features include:

Safran Helicopter Engines (HE) Arrius 2R engine offering 504shp take-off power and 457shp max continuous

Dual channel Full Authority Digital Engine Control (FADEC)

Fully integrated Garmin G1000H flight deck with dual 10.4-inch (26.4 cm) displays

Cabin flat floor of 22sq ft (2.0sq m)

Cabin configurable for cargo or passengers

Cruise speed 125kt

Max range 340nm

Useful load 1,470 pounds (667kg).

Bell Helicopter